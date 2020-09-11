Best bets in Sussex from Sept. 10-12

1. A married couple from "Frozen: The Musical" have plans to serenade you with posh musical numbers in "Broadway Stars (Under the Stars): Part Deux." It’ll include music from "Hamilton" and "Wicked."

The musical duo Caroline Bowman (Elsa) and Austin Colby (Hans) will treat your ears to tunes from "Les Miserables," "Jersey Boys," "The Sound of Music," "Frozen" and other audience favorites.

They'll be joined by Benjamin Rauhala of Broadway's "Fiddler on the Roof" and the "Broadway Princess Party."This show is an encore to a performance Bowman and Colby gave here in July.

"Broadway Stars" will get underway at The Freeman Stage, 31750 Lakeview Drive, Selbyville at 8 p.m., Friday. INFO Freemanstage.org or 436-3015.

2. A small group of people help Jesus Christ tell different parables in the classic musical "Godspell," presented by the Possum Point Players. The performance will be held outside.

"Godspell" was the first major musical-theater offering from three-time Grammy and Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz ("Wicked," "Pippin," "Children of Eden.")

"Godspell" will enchant audiences with performances at Possum Hall, 441 Old Laurel Road, Georgetown at 6:30 p.m., Friday; and at 2 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. INFO possumpointplayers.org.

3. Country fans can get their fill of live music with cover band Shot of Southern.

The group's song list includes Sam Hunt's "House Party," Kane Brown's "Good As You," Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" and many more.

Other bands playing that night are Marielle and Sam (2 p.m.) and Rick and Ginger (5 p.m.). Shot of Southern hits the stage at 9 p.m.

You can catch all three acts at the Rusty Rudder, 113 Dickinson St., Dewey Beach, beginning at 2 p.m., Friday. INFO rustyrudder.com or 227-3888.