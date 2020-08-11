CR grad wins Coca-Cola film contest

Krista Jarrell wasn’t part of Savannah College of Art and Design’s film team in 2019 that won the national Coca-Cola Refreshing Films Program.

No problem, because the college recently won the competition for a second straight year, and Camden-Wyoming’s own Jarrell got a chance to relish the victory. She was a production designer on the 2020 project named “Let Loose.”

“I think ‘Let Loose’ stood out because we took the extra mile in so much of the process,”said Jarrell, 22, who recently graduated from SCAD with a bachelor’s in furniture design.

“While the art department built a set and revamped the theater, the visual effects team worked endless hours perfecting the look of the Coke and the popcorn; our composer created an excitingly unique score.

“Taking those extra steps and doing that as a team really showed up in the final film. You could feel the passion that went behind the creation of “Let Loose,” said Jarrell, an alum of Caesar Rodney High School.

Coca-Cola Refreshing Films Program is a short-film competition for students. “Let Loose” was the only film that featured live-action film-making with animation and visual effects.

It was created by writer/director Elina Itugot, along with animation supervisor/director Henry Zhinin.

Can you explain your role as production designer and how you contributed to "Let Loose?"

As the production designer, you are creating the overall visual for the written narrative. This includes everything from the clothes the main actors are wearing, the items that decorate the dorm space, and creating the sets themselves.

I worked closely with several departments, but especially the director of photography, George Rowson, to create what you see on the screen. Together we determined the overall color scheme, lighting and tone of the film.

My team and I built the dorm set as the SCAD’s Savannah Film Studio and overhauled the look of the Gainesville, Florida theater in roughly five hours using temporary wallpaper. It also included managing our budget and acquiring the team needed to conquer the work of this film.

You're the first graduating class to experience covid-19. Has the pandemic impacted you with finding employment, or in any other notable ways?

The pandemic has definitely impacted my life since it began. The original plan was to enter into an art department on a film or TV set as an assistant after graduation. Unfortunately, most of the film industry is shut down currently or working with limited crews. It has been scary not knowing the long-term effects of the pandemic on film, but I am hopeful that it will foster creative solutions that allow it to keep thriving in time.

What makes SCAD one of the best film schools?

It offers industry-level resources and equipment. Beyond that, the professors are industry professionals that have learned so much and are passionate about passing that knowledge to a new generation of creators. Even outside of the film department, due to the nature of the university, there are opportunities to collaborate with countless majors which contribute in their own unique ways to the end product.

What's your dream job?

My dream job is working as a Props Master on a TV show similar to that of The Office, Community, or Parks and Recreation. While the sets of TV shows, especially sitcoms, do not frequently change, the props the characters interact with change constantly and can be very integral to the episode story line. It’s my way of adding a small bit of myself into each project and I think those tiny details make a huge difference in the end.

What are your plans, now that you’ve graduated?

In the wake of the pandemic and its effect of the film industry, I have decided to return to SCAD to pursue my master’s in Themed Entertainment Design through a graduate fellowship. This will allow me to further my skills in what I am passionate about, as well as allow me to maintain access to resources and networks while the industry works to get itself back on track. I am passionate about creating stories and experiences that both immerse and entertain people of all ages.