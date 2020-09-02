Lisa Mathena Group opens new brokerage firm

Delaware News Desk

Realtor Lisa Mathena announced that The Lisa Mathena Group is now an independently owned and operated real estate brokerage firm that is based in Sussex County and serves the state.

“I’ve been in this business nearly 30 years, and periodically I would contemplate opening my own brokerage,” Mathena said. “Call it fate, but when 2020 arrived, the timing just seemed right for us to take a giant leap of faith.”

Mathena is a native Delawarean and longtime resident of Milton. “The benefits of having our own firm include the ability to be innovative in our approach, the freedom to make decisions that are crucial to everyone’s success, and the ability to grow as a team,” she said.

The new brokerage is opening a property management division, and Mathena said it will handle long-term rentals and management, not short-term or vacation rentals. “There are plenty of firms who handle vacation and short-term rentals very effectively,” she said. “Most of our inquiries about property management are from property owners who own one or more residential properties that they are seeking to rent on a long-term basis. Our property management division led by Donna Girod offers a variety of options to help homeowners achieve their goal including our HOMEWATCH program, which gives out of town property owners peace of mind by having us keep an eye on their property.”

The Lisa Mathena Group includes Donna Girod of Milton, director of property management, Dean Donovan of Milford, Felecia Duggins of Dover and Neil Elmore of Georgetown. Administrative staff includes Transaction Coordinator Debby Queitsch, Property Management Assistant Pattie Chille and Marketing Coordinator Kim Butler.

The Lisa Mathena Group has been named one of the Best Teams in Delaware from 2015 through 2020 by REAL Trends. The Lisa Mathena Group is a diverse team of experts specializing in residential real estate, property management, foreclosures, REO and bank-owned properties, Buyer and Seller Agency and luxury home marketing.

With nearly 30 years of award-winning real estate experience, Lisa Mathena is ranked in the top 1% of realtors nationwide and has been named as one of REAL Trends 1,000 Best Agents since 2015. She has multiple other recognitions and certifications.

Mathena has been an active REALTOR member of the Kent County Association of REALTORS since 1992 and of the Sussex County Association of REALTORS since 1996, serving on several committees.

For more about Lisa Mathena and The Lisa Mathena Group, visit www.LisaMathena.com or call 855-334-6637.