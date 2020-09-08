Hobby Lobby opens in Dover, makes debut in Delaware

Delaware News Desk

Hobby Lobby Stores, a national retail chain of craft and home decor stores, is open in Dover.

It is Hobby Lobby’s first location in Delaware. Monica Cohen is the store manager of the 58,000 square-foot retail building at North Dupont Highway and College Road, near Dover Downs Hotel and Casino.

“We offer a wide and ever-changing variety of craft and home decor products including many exclusive Hobby Lobby brands,” said Kelly Black, director of advertising. “First-time shoppers in Dover will be pleasantly surprised at the store size and the exceptional service provided by our trained associates.”

Hobby Lobby has more than 900 stores across the nation. Each store offers more than 70,000 crafting and home decor products including floral, fabric, needle art, custom framing, baskets, home accents, wearable art, arts and crafts, jewelry making, scrapbooking and paper crafting supplies.

Store hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hobby Lobby stores are closed on Sunday.

Hobby Lobby Stores, an Oklahoma City-based private corporation, began as Greco, a miniature picture frame company in 1970. When David Green moved his business from the family home to a 300 square-foot retail space in 1972, Hobby Lobby was born. It is the nation’s largest privately-owned arts and crafts retailer.

For more, visit hobbylobby.com, download the mobile app or follow on Facebook at facebook.com/hobbylobby.