Dover welcomes two new Dunkin’s since April

Dover Post

Fans of Dunkin’ now have more options to fulfill their caffeine cravings or satisfy their sweet tooth in Dover.

Just two months after the bright pink and orange sign announced the chain’s arrival to Route 13 in north Dover, Dunkin’ opened a new restaurant on Forrest Avenue June 16.

District Manager Timeka Shears said the franchise wanted to make sure people in Dover have options.

“As Dover’s growing, we want to try and grow right along with it,” Shears said. “We want to make sure that we’re accessible whichever side of Dover they’re coming from.”

Despite news this week that Dunkin’ expects to permanently close about 800 restaurants across the country, Shears said her franchise in Delmarva has been doing well. The north Dover Dunkin’ is the franchise’s 50th location, and it’s continuing to grow at a rate of three to four stores a year.

Since the Forrest Avenue Dunkin’ opened last month, Shears said she’s been hearing good things from guests. This restaurant replaces an older one down the road, which was smaller and included a less accessible drive-thru.

“Everything is brand-new, beautiful,” Shears said. “I’m loving it.”

While the dine-in option is temporarily closed due to COVID-19 precautions, customers at both Dunkin’s can come inside to order, use the drive-thru or request contactless pick-up by ordering and paying in advance on the app. The Forrest Avenue location includes outdoor seating.

Anyone interested in working at a Dunkin’ can visit the store in-person or go online to Indeed.com or JoinDunkin.com.