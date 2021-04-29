Delmarva Animal Emergency Center celebrates 20 years in Dover

The Delmarva Animal Emergency Center is celebrating its 20th anniversary in Dover.

In honor of the occasion, DEAC veterinarian Dr. Mitch Arion presented Delaware State Police Officer Mark Malloy and his canine partner, Nova, with two protective canine vests April 17.

The presentation was followed with a demonstration by troopers and their dogs, including Ken Wilson with K-9 Fifo, Katie Koff with K-9 Indi, Bill Brennan with K-9 Charly and Kyle Ogden.

On any given night, DAEC doctors and staff see pets with issues ranging from being hit by a car, suffering from diabetes, or needing exploratory surgery for an intestinal obstruction.

DAEC is owned by 23 veterinarians. Office manager Pam Derickson has been with the practice for 20 years.