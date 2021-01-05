Lori Savage promoted to legal counsel for Del-One Credit Union

Delaware News Desk

Del-One Federal Credit Union is excited to announce the promotion of Lori Savage to the position of legal counsel.

She has over 6 years of experience in the financial services industry, has been with Del-One since 2016, and served as associate legal counsel since 2019.

Savage began her legal career in 2012 working for the Office of the Public Defender. She received her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Delaware in 2014 and obtained juris doctor in 2018 from Delaware Law School, graduating cum laude. She passed the Delaware Bar exam in 2018 and was admitted to the Delaware Bar in January 2019.

Del-One President and CEO Ron Baron stated, “In the four years as a Del-One teammate, Lori has certainly taken an appreciation for the work credit unions do in people’s lives. I am confident that Lori will excel in this very key role. The leadership team wishes Lori all the best as she assumes the duties of legal counsel.”

Savage lives in Felton with her husband Brandon and their daughter Layla.

Del-One Federal Credit Union has $575 million in assets with 11 full-service branch locations throughout Delaware and serves over 72,000 members. For more information, visit www.del-one.org.

