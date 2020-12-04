Dover's small shops looking for a boost at Christmas event

One of Dover's last big events of the year promises a merry affair, with social distancing, at the Capital Holiday Celebration on Friday, Dec. 4.

Kiddos won't be able to sit on Santa Claus’ lap, but they will see him riding around town. There will also be live music, children's crafts at Dover Public Library, an opportunity for people to donate food, special deals at participating businesses, and more.

Festivities will be held downtown in multiple locations from 2 to 8 p.m.

Mayor Robin R. Christiansen will light the city’s Christmas tree at 6 p.m. in front of City Hall. That event will be live-streamed on Facebook.

Small biz deals

A number of small businesses will have special offers Friday as part of the Capital Key program, presented by Dover Downtown Partnership. The program allows customers to receive a key that will allow them to access deals. For more information, see downtowndoverpartnership.com or call 678-2940.

Diane Laird, executive director for Downtown Dover Partnership, said the Capital Key program is a tool to incentivize people to shop downtown.

The House of Coffi is a Capital Key participant and will offer a drink special where customers can buy one beverage and get the second half off.

Shop owner Kristin Stonesifer said some of her popular drinks include Nitro Cold Brew, Peppermint Sweet Cream iced coffee, Apple Pie latte and Notorious Chai latte and Thai latte.

The Capital Holiday Celebration is a big deal to Stonesifer, especially with the coronavirus restrictions on many businesses.

"The celebration is still critical and extremely important to all of us retailers and downtown small-business owners," she said. "We need to show that we are completely competent and capable of providing a safe environment for our community, shoppers and coffee-lovers alike."

During the pandemic, Stonesifer said she hasn't laid off any employees. But her shop has averaged a 35% drop in sales. To stay within a tight budget, she said she reduced her shop hours.

She also began catering to help generate more business, which started off slow, but is starting to pick up. The House of Coffi has amped up their creativity on drink recipes "and customers have been loving this," Stonesifer said.

Fighting to stay alive

Dina Vendetti, director of marketing and communications for Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce, the organization presenting the Capital Holiday Celebration, said Friday’s event is well-rounded and offers a one-stop shop for customers to buy all of their holiday gifts.

Rather than going to a juggernaut like Amazon, Vendetti said she’s making the push for folks to shop local because "small businesses are the backbone of our economy.”

The CDCC spokeswoman explained that the Chamber has been working “night and day” during the pandemic to connect small-business owners with relief such as grants and loans.

While she said relief hasn’t been terribly difficult to obtain, the problem has been that a lot of businesses have either let their employees go or their employees have stopped coming to work, because they might be receiving more money from their unemployment benefits.

As a result, a lot of business owners are having to single-handedly run their businesses. “They don’t have the time to get on the computer and search out grants. They're working so hard to try to stay afloat. So we're working all the time to try to connect them with some of that [relief] assistance,” Vendetti said.

Laird, executive director for Downtown Dover Partnership, said she’s doing the same for her members. She’s impressed with how well local shops have adapted to the pandemic.

“We are very excited to see that a good number of the merchants have, as a result of COVID, created or expanded their E-commerce presence to benefit from online shopping,” Laird said. “This will benefit them greatly over time.”

That’s only if these businesses are able to survive the pandemic.

"We need to let them do business,” Vendetti said of the estimated 850 members the CDCC has. “If something doesn’t change soon, I think we’re gonna lose [businesses] by the end of the year.”

Festivities throughout the day

Non-perishable donations for area food pantries can be brought to the truck parked across from Dover Library from 2 to 6 p.m.

Also from 2 to 6 p.m, the team at the Library will be providing three different children’s crafts in “Grab ‘n Go Kits” for attendees to take home and create. The bags will be handed out – first come, first served – on the side of the building on Loockerman Street.

Attendees will also be encouraged to participate in a StoryWalk, connected to the Merchants’ Holiday Window Contest. Each window will be decorated around the theme “Holiday Wishes,” based on the children’s book “The Wish Tree,” written by Kyo Maclear and illustrated by Chris Turnham.

Participants will be able to view each window while reading pages from the book.

Many businesses will be open from 2 to 8 p.m. Shoppers will be able to view the holiday windows that are entered in the Holiday Window Contest.

Children are encouraged to drop off their letters for Santa in a special mailbox in the Children’s Section of the Library. Stamps aren’t required.

The Dover-based jazz fusion band, The Fig Tree, will be on hand on Loockerman Street to provide music from 5 to 7 p.m.