Sweets & Treats to give sugar rush on Small Business Saturday

Sweets & Treats bakery is a business you can sink your teeth into today on Small Business Saturday. The shop is open today from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sweets & Treats, owned by Monique Walker, features a variety of items including gourmet cupcakes, milkshakes and custom cakes.

This pandemic has been bittersweet for Walker, because her business has been impacted like many downtown, and around the country. For instance, she’s now open only Friday and Saturday, when she was previously opened six days a week. She also said her sales are down about 30% compared to this time last year.

Walker, of Smyrna, touched on some special guests she’s bringing to her shop on Small Biz Saturday, some of her most popular items, and how she’s handling the pandemic.

Why is Small Business Saturday important to you?

Because residents and people nearby can shop local and support small businesses. On that day I’ll have two vendors that’ll be set up here, and these are vendors that don’t have a physical shop. I’ll have two tables for them here so that they’ll be able to get more exposure to get more clients for their businesses.

What will those vendors offer?

One is my brother-in-law and he has a business named Culture, with snacks from different cultures. He’s starting his business and it includes snacks from all over the world. The next person is a candle vendor and she has hot-chocolate mugs that are actually candles. I thought those would be good gifts with Christmas coming up. I’m also trying to get a Paparazzi jewelry vendor in here as well.

What are some of your most popular items?

Cupcakes are a hot item. Since COVID, we have had to reduce our hours. So with me losing business in here from the six days a week that we were open, I branched out and opened an Etsy shop. So now we ship out our cake jars and cake pops. We also sell strawberry crunch, which is the topping we put on strawberry crunch cupcakes. It tastes like cookie crumbles and we sell that by itself. Right now one of the other popular items is the hot chocolate bomb. It’s like a bath bomb, but it’s [edible] hot chocolate.

You’re now open two days instead of six. What other changes have you made since the pandemic? What worked and what didn’t?

We kept everything the same, but we reduced our hours. A lot of the businesses downtown [have made adjustments]. So everyone is mainly open on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. When I was open [six days a week], I was losing a lot of product, because nobody was down here.

Are there any new ideas you have to generate more business?

I’m going to try to push the online stuff with Etsy, and delivery as well. I think that’s one of my main things right now, as the [COVID] cases are rising. [The Etsy store] is doing well. It picked up a lot faster than I expected.

IF YOU GO

WHAT Sweets & Treats on Small Business Saturday

WHEN 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 28

WHERE Sweets & Treats, 147 S. Governors Ave., Dover

MORE INFO sweetsntreats.net or (302) 670-1380