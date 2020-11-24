Janaid's Salon to give free haircuts for kids, Nov. 24

Recognizing this holiday season will likely be tougher on more families this time than last year, a Dover man has come up with a plan to try to brighten things up.

Local resident LaVaughn McCutchen has teamed up with Janaid’s Salon for Men to host free haircuts for children. The event will be held today from 2 to 3:30 pm.

***UPDATE New start time is 2 p.m.

The Dover Post originally reported the event will begin at 1 p.m., but we were just informed by the salon that it's getting delayed until 2 p.m.

McCutchen recently launched a community-development nonprofit named Just a Brother Trying To Help.

“I know money is tight right now for a lot of people. I know a lot of people are still out of work. I know they want want their kids to look good for the holidays, so that’s how the idea came about,” McCutchen said.

Janaid Kareem, owner of the men's salon, said he’s known the 28-year-old McCutchen since he was age 5. Kareem didn’t hesitate to get on board with the project.

“He comes from a good family. His dad still comes here to get his hair cut here,” Kareem said. “It’s important [to support McCutchen’s event] because when you look good, you feel good. That’s one of the things that’s kinda overlooked in our community.

"Sometimes it’s not in the budget to get your hair cut every week, or every two weeks," Kareem added.

"But a lot of the times the parents don’t realize how the child feels without getting their haircut. So anything I can do to help a young Black man feel good about themselves, I’m gonna do it,” the salon owner said.

Free haircuts for children

WHEN 1 to 3:30 p.m.

WHERE Janaid's Salon for Men, 211 W. Loockerman, St., Dover

MORE INFO Visit Janaid's on Facebook (302) 736-0508