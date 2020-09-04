First Citizens Community Bank adds to experienced commercial lending team

Delaware News Desk

Since the acquisition of MidCoast Community Bank with branches in Dover and Wilmington in April, First Citizens Community Bank has been committed to providing support for local businesses throughout the region.

To do this, they’ve added two more experienced lenders to a robust commercial banking team full of individuals who have the training and knowledge that allow them to proactively recognize opportunities to help businesses prosper.

Bill Lattanzio, senior vice president and chief banking officer, believes his commercial banking team’s advantage is their ability to become a trusted advisor to their clients.

“Our depth of experience allows us to be proactive,” stated Lattanzio. “Our commercial bankers take an integrated approach to help our clients connect the dots from where they are, to where they can go, recommending solutions to help them get there. We recently added Anthony Manerchia and Jon Reese, two highly experienced commercial lenders to our team, to further support our commitment to the Delaware business community.”

Anthony Manerchia joined FCCB to assume management of the commercial banking team as Lattanzio takes on a consulting role later this year. Manerchia has spent 25-years in banking, managing commercial and retail offices, and specializing in commercial and small business lending. Prior to FCCB, he worked for Bryn Mawr Trust Co., First Bank of Delaware, Sun National Bank, and at Wilmington Trust Co. Manerchia has a Bachelor’s Degree in Finance from Wilmington University. He belongs to the Committee of 100 and the Commercial-Industrial Realty Council. Manerchia is also a board member of the Delaware Military Academy.

Jon Reese, vice president and business development officer, has been in banking for 22 years, and for many years he has focused on commercial real estate transactions throughout the state of Delaware. Reese has experience analyzing real estate development projects involving the acquisition, construction, repositioning, and refinancing of industrial, retail, residential, and flex properties in the Wilmington area. He graduated from California State University with a bachelor of arts in English, and is a board member of the Committee of 100, ULI Delaware and the Commercial-Industrial Realty Council of Delaware.

Other members of the FCCB Commercial Banking Team include Jeff Flanders, vice president, who has 34 years of experience as a commercial lender and is the treasurer and executive committee member of Autism Delaware.

Jose Colon, vice president, has 25 years of experience in all aspects of commercial banking services and a focus on the Hispanic Community. Colon served on a variety of non-profit boards including Pathstone/ABH, La Comunidad Hispana, Southern Chester County Chamber and Longwood Rotary.

Kevin Essingler, vice president, brings 21 years of banking experience to the team along with Jeremey Abelson, vice president, who has 34 years in banking under his belt.

FCCB entered the Delaware market in the spring of 2020 when they acquired MidCoast Community Bancorp, Inc. The three community bank offices are located in Wilmington and Dover.

