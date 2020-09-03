New chief financial officer at Artisans' Bank

Delaware News Desk

Artisans’ Bank announced the addition of Steve C. Lyons as a senior vice president and chief financial officer Aug. 31.

Lyons brings more than 15 years of financial services industry experience to Artisans’ Bank. Beginning his career with Ernst & Young as an assurance auditor, he advanced into the banking industry, working for several institutions rising to become senior vice president of finance responsible for accounting and financial and regulatory reporting oversight. Most recently, Lyons held the position of chief financial officer at MidCoast Community Bank, prior to the bank’s recent merger with First Citizens Community Bank.

“Steve joins us with a deep and varied background in bank finance and is well positioned to contribute to Artisans’ mission,” said Beth Albano, president and CEO of Artisans’ Bank. “We are excited to welcome Steve to the bank’s leadership team.”

Lyons said, “I am happy to be part of Artisans’ Bank’s long history of being a respected, stable and community focused institution serving the State of Delaware and its surrounding markets. I look forward to supporting the bank and its associates and customers.”

Lyons is a licensed CPA in Pennsylvania and holds a bachelor of arts degree in business administration with a major in accounting from Temple University. He lives in Wayne, Pennsylvania with his wife and children.

Artisans’ Bank, founded in 1861, is a full-service, mutually owned, community bank with 12 branch office locations statewide. The bank offers a wide range of loan and deposit services including residential and consumer lending and commercial banking in all three Delaware counties and southeastern Pennsylvania.