Hornets rank nationally after season is cut short

The Delaware State women's bowling team ranked No. 16 in the country, according to the National Tenpin Coaches Association’s poll released the weekend of April 11.

The Hornets are third among Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference teams. Defending MEAC champ Maryland-Eastern Shore ranked sixth and North Carolina A&T is ninth.

McKendree University in Illinois ranked No. 1 in the poll, followed by Arkansas State, Nebraska, Vanderbilt and Sam Houston State.

A highlight of DSU’s season, senior Alexis Neuer was selected as the MEAC’s top performer for the second time in the last three seasons. Sophomore Kaitlyn Robb was selected to the All-MEAC Third Team.

The Hornets were third in the final 2019-20 MEAC regular season standings, and each eligible member of the team earned league all-academic accolades.