DSU athletes recognized at conference level
More than half of the Delaware State University equestrian team was honored by the Eastern College Athletic Conference for academic success.
Four members made the All-Academic First Team, which meant they achieved a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher and were in 70% of their team’s competitions.
Four made the Second Team. They competed in 60% of the meets and carried a 3.25 cumulative GPA.
One graduate student was awarded Honorable Mention for competing in 50% of meets and having a 3.0 GPA. Six made the Honor Roll with at least a 3.25 GPA.
Delaware State 2020 ECAC All-Academic Honorees
First-Team
Shelbe Jarrett, senior
Kelsey McArthur, junior
Erin Gordon, senior
Zoe Kirsch, junior
Second-Team
Blayne Bell, senior
Grace Wilson, sophomore
Gabrielle Fournier, junior
Sydney Wicklund, junior
Honorable Mention
Samantha Elliott, graduate student
Honor Roll
Elizabeth Lynch, senior
Pamela Schork, sophomore
Annabelle Cimoli, sophomore
Eva Epstein, senior
Mirey Kurkcuoglu, junior
Mary McCausland, junior