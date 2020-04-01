DSU athletes recognized at conference level

More than half of the Delaware State University equestrian team was honored by the Eastern College Athletic Conference for academic success.

Four members made the All-Academic First Team, which meant they achieved a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher and were in 70% of their team’s competitions.

Four made the Second Team. They competed in 60% of the meets and carried a 3.25 cumulative GPA.

One graduate student was awarded Honorable Mention for competing in 50% of meets and having a 3.0 GPA. Six made the Honor Roll with at least a 3.25 GPA.

Delaware State 2020 ECAC All-Academic Honorees

First-Team

Shelbe Jarrett, senior

Kelsey McArthur, junior

Erin Gordon, senior

Zoe Kirsch, junior

Second-Team

Blayne Bell, senior

Grace Wilson, sophomore

Gabrielle Fournier, junior

Sydney Wicklund, junior

Honorable Mention

Samantha Elliott, graduate student

Honor Roll

Elizabeth Lynch, senior

Pamela Schork, sophomore

Annabelle Cimoli, sophomore

Eva Epstein, senior

Mirey Kurkcuoglu, junior

Mary McCausland, junior