Jackson Dean and Kevin Hudson captured championships at the DIAA state tournament

Caesar Rodney High School’s Jackson Dean and Kevin Hudson captured championships at the DIAA state individual wrestling tournament Feb. 28 and 29 at Cape Henlopen High School.

Dean won the title at 152 pounds with an 18-7 major decision over Justin Griffith of Sanford.

Hudson captured the crown at 285 pounds with a 4-2 decision over Anthony Diaz of Milford.

They led a strong performance by the Riders who also captured a second and two sixth-place finishes:

Patrick Wisniewski, second, 138 pounds,

Brock Conner, sixth, 170 pounds,

Shamar Nelson, sixth, 195 pounds.

Dover High School

Sam Arkwuoille Jr. placed third at 195 pounds.

Qualeak Bumbrey finished third at 220 pounds.

Qwantez Watkins placed sixth at 113 pounds.

Polytech High School

Kenel Jean Pierre placed second at 160 pounds.

Dylan Craighton finished fifth at 220 pounds.

Michael Rodriguez placed sixth at 120 pounds.

Lake Forest High School

Kristopher Thompson captured second at 220 pounds.

Tyler Ratledge finished fifth at 106 pounds.

Ibrahim Statts placed fifth at 170 pounds.