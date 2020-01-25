Two athletes from Dover and Smyrna set state records Jan. 18.

Small but mighty, two young athletes swept the competition at a powerlifting meet in Reading, Pennsylvania, Jan. 18.

Ethan Mosley, 9, of Dover and Rich Dunning, 12, of Smyrna both took home gold medals and established eight state powerlifting records at the War House Gym Winter Open USA Powerlifting meet.

It was the culmination of a 10-week training program with Carl Stevens, USA Powerlifting certified club coach and state chair. Stevens joined in the competition and won the senior division, adding to his more than 160 state records.

He said his win was just the cherry on top of watching his students compete.

“It was exciting to see them do what they had been taught over the last 10 weeks,” he said. “The looks on their faces when they received the medals was enough of a reward right there.”

Powerlifting competitions in the U.S. follow the rules and guidelines of the International Powerlifting Federation. There are three main lifts: squat, bench press and deadlift. The athlete will do each lift three times, and their best weight in each lift is added together for their total score.

Mosley lifted 20 kg in the squat, 12 kg in the bench press and 32.5 kg in the deadlift for a total of 64.5 kg or 103.5 pounds. Dunning followed with 45 kg in the squat, 37.5 kg in the bench press and 80 kg in the deadlift for a total of 162.5 kg or 258.5 pounds.

"Both young men were very excited in establishing these Delaware State records and receiving their gold medals,” Stevens said. “Anyone who lifts weights knows that it takes hard work, dedication and a supportive family to win at this level of competition.”

Stevens’ story

After recovering from a head injury several years ago, Stevens said he realized the importance of staying in shape as he got older. He began going to a local CrossFit gym where he found his affinity and skill for powerlifting.

As he delved into competitive powerlifting, he realized a lack of youth involvement.

Kids are not too young to be powerlifting if they have training, he said. “It’s perfectly fine for young folks to be properly coached in the sport of powerlifting.”

The sport can have health benefits and build character among youth.

They learn discipline, skill, responsibility and teamwork, he said. “They learn several things other than learning how to be strong.”

This was the first session of the program, which Stevens hosted at his 55Plus.Fit facility in Dover. He plans to continue the program and hopes more youth will come out.

“I hope some local young ladies would take an interest in trying it out,” he said. For information about a free trial or registration, contact him at Carl@55plus.fit or call 866-455-7587.