The change would start in the 2021-2022 school year.

The Henlopen Athletic Conference voted last week to allow the Polytech School District to opt out of the conference in football only for the next two-year scheduling cycle, beginning in the 2021-2022 school year.

The vote follows the Polytech School District Board of Education’s decision in November to exit the Henlopen Athletic Conference in all sports by the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

"We are appreciative of the decision by the Henlopen Athletic Conference, as it recognizes the important role Polytech plays within the Conference, while also providing an alternative solution for our athletic programs,” said Dr. Amelia Hodges, superintendent. “Now, we will present this option to the Board of Education, as well as the Polytech Athletic Committee for their consideration.”

At a meeting Jan. 14, the Polytech School District Board of Education was briefed on the topic and decided to discuss again at their February meeting after hearing feedback from the Polytech Athletic Committee, which is scheduled to meet later this week.

“As a board, we understand the decision made by the Henlopen Athletic Conference was difficult. We are extremely grateful for their support, as this decision demonstrates their commitment, like ours, to providing the best opportunities possible for all student-athletes,” said W. Duane Hammond, president of the Board of Education. “I, as well as my colleagues on the board, am eager to receive the reaction and response from the Polytech Athletic Committee formed to assist us as we look to the future for Polytech Athletics.”

