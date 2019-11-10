First-round games will be Friday, Nov. 15 and Saturday, Nov. 16. See the seedings and schedule in this story.

Hodgson is the top-ranked team in Division 1, while Woodbridge is the No. 1 seed in Division 2 in the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association football tournaments.

The seedings were announced this afternoon by the DIAA.

DIVISION 1

No. 1 Hodgson (10-0) and No. 2 Middletown (9-1) both receive first-round byes.

First round

No. 3 Smyrna (8-2) hosts No. 6 Salesianum (6-4) Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m.

No. 4 Sussex Central (8-2) hosts No. 5 Concord (6-4) Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Hodgson will host the lower remaining seed, while Middletown will host the higher remaining seed in games Friday, Nov. 22 or Saturday, Nov. 23 at times to be announced.

Championship

Semifinal winners will play Saturday, Nov. 30 or Sunday, Dec. 1 at the University of Delaware at a time to be announced.

* * * * *

DIVISION 2

First round

No. 1 Woodbridge (9-1) hosts No. 8 Wilmington Friends (7-2) Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m.

No. 2 Delmar (8-2) hosts No. 7 Lake Forest (8-2) Friday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

No. 3 Tower Hill (8-1) hosts No. 6 Caravel (8-2) Saturday, Nov. 16 at 2 p.m.

No. 4 Howard (9-1) vs. No. 5 Archmere (8-2) at Caravel Saturday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m.

Semifinals

In game one, the highest remaining seed hosts the lowest remaining seed at a date and time to be announced.

In the second game, the second highest remaining seed hosts second lowest remaining seed at a date and time to be announced.

Championship

Semifinal winners will play Saturday, Nov. 30 or Sunday, Dec. 1 at the University of Delaware at a time to be announced.

* * * * *

HOW SEEDS ARE DETERMINED

Here’s the point system that determines the tournament seedings:

Six points for a win over a Division 1 team,

Four points for a win over a Division 2 team,

Three points for a tie against a Division 1 team,

Two points for a tie against a Division 2 team,

One point for a loss to a Division 1 team,

One bonus point for each opponent that wins seven or eight games during the regular season,

One bonus point for each opponent that wins nine or 10 games during the regular season.

In case of a tie in the points standings, the first tie breaker is the team that won in head-to-head competition during the regular season if the tied teams played each other.

The next tie breaker is the number of victories by a team’s opponents in the regular season.

The third tie breaker goes to the team whose opponents had the fewest losses.

If the teams are still tied, then the football tournament selection committee votes which team will play in the tournament.