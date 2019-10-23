Prediction: 56-26 record, second seed in East.

It seems like the stars are finally aligned for the 76ers.

Brett Brown’s team heads into Wednesday night’s season opener against the Celtics (7:30 on ESPN) with two young stars in Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons and an improved supporting cast, thanks primarily to the acquisitions of veteran big man Al Horford and shooting guard Josh Richardson.

After losing to the eventual champion Raptors on Kawhi Leonard’s Game 7 3-pointer in the Eastern Conference semifinals, Leonard left the East for the Clippers. LeBron James, who made it to eight consecutive conference finals with the Heat and Cavaliers, is beginning his second season with the Lakers, so he’s not an obstacle anymore.

The East hasn’t been this wide-open since early in James’ first stint with the Cavs.

Yes, the Bucks, led by defending MVP Giannis “Greek Freak” Antetokounmpo, are favored to come out of the East. But Milwaukee shouldn’t scare the Sixers.

The departures of Horford, Kyrie Irving and Terry Rozier weaken the Celtics. The Nets’ Kevin Durant is likely to miss the season due to a ruptured Achilles tendon, so Brooklyn might be a year away.

Philly has size, length and versatility. Each of the five starters can play multiple positions, if Embiid is permitted to leave the low post to run around at power forward.

Though he’s starting at power forward, Horford can back up Embiid and fill in for Embiid when the 7-footer gets a game off in an effort to keep him healthy for the playoffs.

The Sixers should wind up with plenty of offensive rebounds and steals, and blocked shots.

Brown can go big or small, experienced or young.

Among the Sixers’ potential pitfalls are perimeter shooting, the second unit, transition defense and perimeter “D.”

While Richardson replacing JJ Redick, who signed with the Pelicans, will make the Sixers a better defensive team, there is no constant 3-point threat to replace Redick. Redick worked especially well with Embiid in the two-man game. Who will be Embiid’s perimeter partner this year?

It’s going to have to be a group effort to get opponents to respect the Sixers’ outside shooting.

Tobias Harris must shoot the ball better from the outside than he did after arriving in a February trade with the Clippers – 32.6 percent on 3-pointers in 27 regular-season games – and hold his own against starting 3s. The departure of closer Jimmy Butler for the Heat should result in Harris being more involved in the offense.

Richardson can do a little bit of everything. He’ll defend point guards quite a bit and also play some point on offense. He can get to the rim and is a decent perimeter shooter.

Much has been made about Simmons not hitting a 3-pointer in his first two NBA seasons. It’s more important that he be willing to take open 12-footers to create better spacing and floor balance.

Simmons and Richardson like to push the ball up the court while Embiid and Horford are better suited to the half-court offense, so it’ll be interesting to see how Brown handles the pace.

If the Sixers win the Atlantic Division as expected, it would mark just their third division title since the 1982-83 championship season (also 1989-90 and 2000-01).

If they can reach 50 games again, which is a safe bet barring a major injury, it’ll mark the first time the Sixers have won 50 in three consecutive seasons since they did it seven in a row from 1979-80 through 1985-86.

While those things would be admirable accomplishments, the Sixers have set their sights extremely high. In short, anything less than a trip to the NBA Finals would be a disappointment.

“We’ve got big goals,” Embiid said.

I think the Sixers will get to the conference finals, but a seven-game series with Milwaukee looks like a tossup, especially if the Bucks have homecourt advantage.

Let the fun begin.

