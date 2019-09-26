The Smyrna High School girls cross country team improved to 3-0 with the win Wednesday over Caesar Rodney

Sarah Larose won the race to lead the Smyrna High girls cross country team to a 19-40 victory over Caesar Rodney Wednesday at Blackbird State Forest. The lower score wins.

The Eagles improved to 3-0 this season.

Larose finished the 5-kilometer course in 20:43.

The Eagles dominated the race with five of the first six runners.

The rest of the top 10 for Smyrna included:

Alyssa Young, third, 21:07.

Kelly Barr, fourth, 21:30.

Raegan Sebastianelli, fifth, 22:43.

Melissa Perez Rangel, sixth, 23:36.

Gabby Wilcox, ninth, 23:58.

Audrey Price, 10th, 24:05.

NEXT MEET: Saturday, Sept. 28, Six Flags Wild Safari Invitational in New Jersey.