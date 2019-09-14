The Jaguars improved to 2-0 with the home win Friday night, setting up a showdown against Salesianum next Friday, Sept. 20

The Appoquinimink High School football team broke open a close game with 20 points in the second quarter on their way to a 40-0 victory over Delcastle Friday night.

In the game at Appo High, the Jaguars' defense scored first, blocking a punt and recovering it in the end zone. Isabella Scarpinato's extra-point kick was good for a 7-0 first-quarter lead.

In the second quarter, Appo scored three times to build a commanding 27-0 lead at halftime.

First, Jordan Henry ran for an 11-yard TD. Then he caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ryan vonBrandt, and Scarpinato's kick was good for a 20-0 advantage.

Before halftime, Antonio Alverez scored on 45-yard pass play with the throw from vonBrandt, and Chloe Le kicked the extra point for a 27-0 lead.

After a scoreless third quarter, Henry raced 52 yards to the end zone in the fourth, and Scapinato's kick was good to give the Jags a 34-0 margin.

Then Warren Grooms scored the final TD on a four-yard run.

NEXT GAME: The Jags, now 2-0, host Salesianum Friday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m.