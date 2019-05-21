No. 2 Caesar Rodney (12-3) v. No. 7 Appoquinimink (9-6) Thursday @

Smyrna High, 8 p.m.

Trips to the postseason have become commonplace for the Caesar Rodney Lady Riders.

After beating Indian River for the Henlopen Conference championship May 16, their tournament journey begins Thursday night against No. 7 Appoquinimink at Smyrna High in the second game of a doubleheader.

They caught fire down the stretch, winning six of seven games headed into the postseason. The Lady Riders, with 61 total goals, finished behind only Delcastle (63), Sussex Tech (63), Polytech (63) and Charter School of Wilmington (66) in goals-for.

Jesse Prillaman and Macy Ramsey have led the way in the scoring department, accounting for 43 this year. Prillaman, scoring 27 on the year, marked her 100th career goal in a 9-1 win over Dover this year. Ramsey was second with 16.

Opponent Appo ended on a hot streak, winning five games in a row. The Lady Jags started cold, losing four of five to open the season. However, along with a five-game winning streak, Appo won eight of 10 after the sluggish start.

While Appo doesn’t have the star power of Prillaman and Ramsey, they have a well-rounded offensive attack with players capable of finding the back of the net.

Eight players scored two or more goals on the season, led by Madison Whary with eight and Sydney Carr and Olivia Stephen with five each. Alani Lawrence, Alison Candy, Elenda Hilario, Jacqueline Bajek and Hailey Shiflett combined for 15 goals.

The two teams are familiar with one another, meeting back in late April. Tied 1-1 at the half, Gabrielle Davis and Prillaman tallied goals in the second half to help CR earn a 3-1 victory.







No. 6 Polytech (11-4) v. No. 3 Padua Academy (11-3) Thursday @ Smyrna

High, 6 p.m.







The Polytech Lady Panthers put a wrap on a third straight winning season, ending the year

winning six games in a row.

They face a stiff test in the quarterfinal tournament round, taking on defending state champs and No. 3 seeded Padua Academy (11-3) in the first game of a doubleheader at Smyrna High Thursday night.

Making a second playoff appearance in three years, the Lady Panthers got there thanks to an electric offense which finished behind only Charter School of Wilmington (66) with 63 goals- scored.

Senior midfielder Paxton McGinnity led Polytech, scoring 23; junior Sarah Fox and freshman Jenna Fox broke the double-digit mark, with 13 and 10 goals respectively. Juniors Jaiviauna Rowley, Jenna McDuff and sophomore Emma Moorman combined for 15.

Padua didn’t light up the scoreboard this year, but a tough defense allowed only eight goals against.

Polytech and Padua met earlier in a 3-1 Pandas win. After a scoreless first half, the Lady Panthers held a 1-0 advantage, but Padua scored three unanswered goals in the second half to earn the win.

Since then Padua won six of eight headed into the postseason. In the final four games of the year, the two losses came to No. 1 seed Charter and a Hoggard (Md.) team ranked among the top 20 in the nation by Maxpreps.





