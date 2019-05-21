Defending state champions Cape Henlopen and Archmere Academy advanced to the DIAA Girls Lacrosse State Championship game after semifinal victories on Tuesday night.







Cape Henlopen 18, Ursuline Academy 11

Defending champs Cape Henlopen advanced past Ursuline Academy, 18-11. The Lady Vikings held a three goal advantage at halftime before outscoring Ursuline 9-5 in the second half. Junior Meredith Lockwood led the way for the Cape offense, finishing with a game-high six goals and one assist. Meanwhile, senior Chloe Schaeffer, junior Sawyer Walker and sophomore Emily Monigle each added three goals apiece.

Archmere Academy 9, Padua Academy 3

The Auks advanced to their first state title game in program history, defeating Padua, 9-3. The Auks led by only three goals at the half, but kept the Pandas off the scoresheet in the second half to preserve the victory.