Salesianum won the boys competition by six points over Sussex Central, while Padua raced to the girls title by 23 points over Smyrna in the Division 1 state track and field championships Friday and Saturday at Dover High School.

Boys team standings

1. Salesianum 95,

2. Sussex Central 89,

3. Dover 83,

4. Middletown 75,

5. William Penn 66,

6. Caesar Rodney 55,

7. Charter School of Wilmington 48,

8. Hodgson Vo-Tech 46,

9. Sussex Tech 30,

10. Smyrna 29,

11. Delcastle 25,

12. (tie) Cape Henlopen 15.5,

12. (tie) Appoquinimink 15.5,

14. St. Georges Tech 15,

15. Polytech 11,

16. (tie) Concord 2,

16. (tie) Newark 2.

Girls team standings

1. Padua 163,

2. Smyrna 140,

3. St. Georges Tech 77,

4. Charter School of Wilmington 72,

5. Caesar Rodney 63,

6. Delcastle 32,

7. Dover 29,

8. Polytech 28,

9. Appoquinimink 27,

10. Cape Henlopen 19,

11. Hodgson Vo-Tech 15,

12. Sussex Central 11,

13. Concord 10,

14. Sussex Tech 8,

15. William Penn 4,

16. Middletown 3.

Boys events from Saturday, top 5

100 meters – 1st Matthew Hibbert, William Penn, 10.87; 2nd Mahki Herring, Sussex Central, 10.94; 3rd KeShawn Dennis, William Penn, 10.99; 4th Bryce Pepukayi, Middletown; 5th John Harris, Salesianum, 11.20.

110-meter hurdles – 1st Brahmir Vick, Middletown, 14.36; 2nd Leon Jett, Caesar Rodney, 14.52; 3rd Travon McVicker, Sussex Central; 4th DeShaun Dawkins, Hodgson, 15.35; 5th Elijah Johnson, Polytech, 15.93.

200 meters – 1st Matthew Hibbert, William Penn, 22.01; 2nd Bryce Pepukayi, Middletown, 22.14; 3rd Mahki Herring, Sussex Central, 22.30; 4th Dominic Saragino, Sussex Central, 22.66; 5th KeShawn Dennis, William Penn, 22.67.

300-meter hurdles – 1st Leon Jett, Caesar Rodney, 38.79; 2nd Jakai Jones, Sussex Tech, 39.02; 3rd Hezakiah Ali-Bentley, 40.39; 4th DeShaun Dawkins, Hodgson, 40.87; 5th Travon McVicker, Sussex Central, 41.50.

400 meters – 1st Jack Seiffert, Wilmington Charter, 48.79; 2nd Nathaniel Guy, Dover, 49.17; 3rd Javante Biddle, Delcastle, 49.57; 4th Tysean Baronette, Middletown, 49.65; 5th Krystjan Allen, Caesar Rodney, 50.22.

800 meters – 1st Chris Brown, Wilmington Charter, 1:54.75; 2nd Michael Keehan, Salesianum, 1:56.29; 3rd Nathaniel Guy, Dover, 1:56.55; 4th Sean Banko, Salesianum, 1:57.92; 5th, Conor Ryan, Salesianum, 1:57.92.

1600 meters – 1st Michael Keehan, Salesianum, 4:32.18; 2nd Sean Banko, Salesianum, 4:32.20; 3rd Aidan Higley, Salesianum, 4:32.35; 4th Kyle Owino, Middletown, 4:33.69; 5th Jordan Roberts, William Penn, 4:35.61.

4x100 relay – 1st Sussex Central with Andre Teagle, Dominque Smith, Dominic Saragino and Mahki Herring, 42.14; 2nd William Penn, 42.43; 3rd Caesar Rodney, 42.70; 4th Middletown, 42.73; 5th Salesianum, 43.33.

4x200 relay – 1st Sussex Central with PJ Stratton, Dominique Smith, Dominic Saragino and Andre Teagle, 1:28.12; 2nd William Penn, 1:29.07; 3rd Caesar Rodney, 1:29.15; 4th Middletown, 1:30.01; 5th Sussex Tech, 1:30.15.

4x400 relay – 1st Dover with Hezakiah Ali-Bentley, Dante Jones, Ric Johnson and Nathaniel Guy, 3:24.55; 2nd Hodgson, 3:25.74; 3rd Sussex Tech, 3:26.13; 4th Sussex Central, 3:27.35; 5th Smyrna, 3:27.35.

Discus – 1st Jordan Cheaton, St. Georges Tech, 153’ 2”; 2nd Braden Young, 147’; 3rd Ben Williams, Salesianum, 144’1”; 4th Xavier Pates, Hodgson, 135’5”; 5th Josiah Miller, Cape Henlopen, 128’ 2”.

Pole vault – 1st Brandon Greenlee, Sussex Central, 12’; 2nd Russell Herbstritt, Appoquinimink, 12’; 3rd (tie) Giovanni Bendfeldt, Cape Henlopen and Josh Turner, Caesar Rodney, 11’ 6”; 5 th Kody Lankford, Sussex Central, 11’ 6”.

Triple jump – 1st DeShaun Dawkins, Hodgson, 46’ 0.75”; 2nd Nile Walker, Middletown, 45’ 4”; 3rd Jakai Jones, Sussex Tech, 43’ 7.5”; 4th James Johnson, Salesianum, 41’ 6.75”; 5th Tyler Sosnoski, Sussex Central, 41’ 6.5”.

Boys events from Friday, top 5

3200 meters - 1st, Andrew Avila, Wilmington Charter, 9:30.14; 2nd, Aidan Higley, Salesianum, 9:52.20; 3rd, Ryan Banko, Salesianum, 9:57.29; 4th Prasanna Krishnamoorthy, Wilmington Charter, 10:05.36; 5th Michael Migliore, Salesianum, 10:09.84.

4x800 relay - 1st, Salesianum with Matthew Fillibin, Conor Ryan, Michael Keehan and Sean Banko, 8:07.27; 2nd, Wilmington Charter, 8:12.65; 3rd, Dover, 8:19.00; 4th Smyrna, 8:40.15; 5th Polytech, 8:43.39.

Shot put - 1st, Bradley Anyanwu, Dover, 50' 0.75"; 2nd, Jordan McGee, Dover, 49' 5.5"; 3rd, Braden Young, Smyrna, 49' 3.5"; 4th, Kieran Monahan, Salesianum, 47’ 5”; 5th Hugo Harp, Dover, 47’ 4.5”.

High jump - 1st, Elijah Wilson, Middletown, 6' 10"; 2nd, Jordan McGee, Dover, 6' 2"; 3rd, Travon McVicker, Sussex Central, 6' 2"; 4th Mahki Herring, Sussex Central, 6’; 5th Jarod Philpot, William Penn, 6’.

Long jump - 1st, Gordon Smith, Delcastle, 22'; 2nd, Bobby Arnold, Hodgson, 21' 9"; 3rd, Brahmir Vick, Middletown, 21' 8"; 4th Tamir Caldwell, Dover, 21’ 0.75”; 5th Javon Peace, Dover, 20’ 10.5”.

Girls events from Saturday, top 5

100 meters – 1st Lauren Summers, Smyrna, 12:57; 2nd Anaeja Ferrell, St. Georges Tech, 12:58; 3rd Destiny Bailey-Perkins, Caesar Rodney, 12.61; 4th Saani Edward, Smyrna, 12.64; 5th Taylor Small, St. Georges Tech, 13.03.

100-meter hurdles – 1st Jia Anderson, Padua, 14.55; 2nd Sophia Gulotti, Wilmington Charter, 15.00; 3rd Naya-monet Sembe, St. Georges Tech, 15.53; 4th Denise Turpin, Smyrna, 16.56; 5th Sarah Pritchard, Padua, 16.68.

200 meters – 1st Charlee Crawford, St. Georges Tech, 24.70; 2nd Anaeja Ferrell, St. Georges Tech, 24.94; 3rd Jia Anderson, Padua, 25.41; 4th Destiny Bailey-Perkins, Caesar Rodney, 25.53; 5th Sierra Romaine, 25.85.

300-meter hurdles – 1st Sophia Gulotti, Wilmington Charter, 45.39; 2nd Selex Horsey, Sussex Tech, 46.58; 3rd Makiyah Cannon-Price, St. Georges Tech, 47.14; 4th Sarah Pritchard, Padua, 47.18; 5th Ashley Johnson, Wilmington Charter, 48.06.

400 meters – 1st Charlee Crawford, St. Georges Tech, 55.21; 2nd Kayla Moody, Appoquinimink, 56.84; 3rd Jazlynn Church, Wilmington Charter, 59.89; 4th Kayla Bess, Smyrna, 1:00.64; 5th Aleza Seth, Delcastle, 1:00.71.

800 meters – 1st Jalissa Emmens, Delcastle, 2:14.48; 2nd Elizabeth Bader, Padua, 2:17.50; 3rd Elena Bocchetti, Padua, 2:18.81; 4th Judith McLaughlin, Padua, 2:19.43; 5th Jessica Lamborn, Concord, 2:20.64.

1600 meters – 1st Elizabeth Bader, Padua, 4:59.83; 2nd Anna Cleary, Padua, 5:13.77; 3rd Sarah Larose, Smyrna, 5:16.85; 4th Jessica Lamborn, Concord, 5:18.68; 5th Keely Arndt, Caesar Rodney, 5:18.84.

4x100 relay – 1st Smyrna with Saani Edwards, Shaneese La Mons, Aniyah Black and Sierra Romaine, 47.91; 2nd St. Georges Tech, 48.17; 3rd Wilmington Charter, 50.41; 4th Dover, 50.51; 5th Padua, 50.52.

4x200 relay – 1st Smyrna with Saani Edwards, Aniyah Black, Shaneese La Mons and Lauren Summers, 1:41.81; 2nd St. Georges Tech, 1:44.57; 3rd Wilmington Charter, 1:45.41; 4th Padua, 1:45.46; 5th Delcastle, 1:46.15.

4x400 relay – 1st Smyrna with Deleon Foster, Kayla Bess, Aniyah Black and Shaneese La Mons, 4:03.14; 2nd Wilmington Charter, 4:05.18; 3rd Delcastle, 4:05.19; 4th Appoquinimink, 4:08.22; 5th Padua, 4:10.99.

Shot put – 1st Korryn Braxton-Young, Hodgson, 39’ 1.5”; 2nd Chioma Njoku, Padua, 39’ 1.25”; 3rd Ja’Lynn Pugh, Smyrna, 36’ 11.5”; 4th Cheyane Brown, Caesar Rodney, 36’ 5.75”; 5th Lanaiya Mullen, Smyrna, 34’ 11.75”.

Triple jump – 1st Casey Talamini-Kelemen, Polytech, 38’ 8”; 2nd Destiny Bailey-Perkins, Caesar Rodney, 38’ 1”; 3rd Kendal Jackson, St. Georges Tech, 37’ 0.5”; 4th Nayla McQueen, Wilmington Charter, 36’ 4.5”; 5th Lauren Summers, Smyrna, 36’ 1.75”.

High jump – 1st Zowie Dahn, Appoquinimink, 5’ 2”; 2nd Christina Garcia, Dover, 5’ 2”; 3rd Mackenzie Sobczyk, Padua, 5’ 2”; 4th Lindsey Wong, Dover, 5’; 5th Aya Daisey, Cape Henlopen, 5’.

Girls events from Friday, top 5

3200 meters - 1st, Elizabeth Bader, Padua, 11:18.11; 2nd, Anna Cleary, Padua, 11:28.55; 3rd, Keely Arndt, Caesar Rodney, 11:40.12; 4th Alicia LeNoir, Padua, 11:46.39; 5th Sarah Larose, Smyrna, 11:58.48.

4x800 relay - 1st, Padua with Madison Klapinsky, Geneva Laur, Maxine Lutz and Clare Mazzeo, 9:35.53; 2nd, Smyrna, 9:50.61; 3rd, Wilmington Charter, 10:09.54; 4th Delcastle, 10:23.03; 5th Dover, 10:34.36.

Discus - 1st, Chioma Njoku, Padua, 110' 2"; 2nd, Alex Reid, Caesar Rodney, J 110' 2"; 3rd, Cheyane Brown, Caesar Rodney, 100' 7"; 4th Angel Williams, Sussex Central, 97’ 4”; 5th Lanaiya Mullen, Smyrna, 96’ 10”.

Long jump - 1st, Destiny Bailey-Perkins, Caesar Rodney, 17' 5"; 2nd, Sierra Romaine, Smyrna, 17' 3"; 3rd, Talasia Brickhouse, Polytech, 16' 9"; 4th Shaneese La Mons, Smyrna, 16’ 8.5”; 5th Nayla McQueen, Wilmington Charter, 16’ 5.25”;

Pole vault - 1st, Erin Kelleher, Padua, 12' 7"; 2nd (tie), Olivia Brozefsky, Cape Henlopen and Casey Talamini-Kelemen, Polytech, 9' 6"; 4th Raegan Sebastianelli, Smyrna, 9’; 5th Jane Klous, Padua, 9’.