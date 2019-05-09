The record-setting performance happened at the Penn Relays. Now, the Eagles' boys and girls track and field teams are preparing for the conference championships May 9 and May 10, and the girls enter with an undefeated regular season record.

The Smyrna High School girls track 4 x 100 relay team set a school record of 48.07 seconds while finishing third in the Northeast heat at the Penn Relays at Franklin Field in Philadelphia April 27.

The team members are Sierra Romaine, Aniyah Black, Shaneese La Mons and Saani Edwards.

The previous record of 48.27 was set last year at the Penn Relays by the team which included Black, La Mons, Edwards and Lauren Summers.

Successful seasons so far for girls and boys

The Smyrna High School girls track team finished the regular season undefeated with a record of 12-0. The Eagles won meets against Caesar Rodney, Laurel, Seaford, Sussex Central, Early College High School, Indian River, Sussex Tech, Woodbridge, Cape Henlopen, Lake Forest, Dover and Polytech.

The boys track team finished the season 8-6 with wins over First State Military Academy, Milford, Laurel, Seaford, Early College High School, Indian River, Sussex Tech and Woodbridge.

Conference championships May 9 and 10

The Henlopen Conference Track & Field Championships for boys and girls teams are scheduled for Thursday, May 9 at 4 p.m., and Friday, May 10 at 4:30 p.m., at Lake Forest High School near Felton.

Admission is $5.