The Eagles started a busy week of games with a setback to Delaware Military Academy Monday. Smyrna has home games May 7 and 9, followed by a trip to Laurel May 13.

In a battle of two state tournament teams from last year, Delaware Military Academy defeated Smyrna High 7-2 Monday in Smyrna.

With the win, the Seahawks stayed unbeaten this season, running their record to 14-0.

The Eagles, the defending state champions, fell to 13-2.

Smyrna jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two-run homer by Abby Mace.

In the top of the third, the Seahawks scored four runs for a 4-2 lead. Then they tacked on three more in the top of the fifth on a three-run home run.

DMA outhit the Eagles 9-6.

Mace and Payton Dixon each had two hits for Smyrna.

NEXT GAMES

Smyrna has a busy week with the following games:

Tuesday, May 7, home vs. Caesar Rodney, 4:15 p.m.

Thursday, May 9, home vs. Lake Forest, 4:15 p.m.

Monday, May 13, at Laurel, 4:15 p.m.

STATE TOURNAMENT

The first round of the state tournament is scheduled to start Wednesday, May 15.

The seedings will be announced after the final regular season games.