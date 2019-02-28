Tournament began Feb. 27.

The DIAA Girls Basketball tournament tipped-off Wednesday night with five of the eight first round games won by higher seeds, including No. 9 St. Georges Tech, No. 10 Sussex Tech, No. 11 Howard, No. 13 Sussex Central and No. 14 Delcastle, They now advance to the second round Friday.

Lower seeds No. 17 Ursuline Academy, No. 18 Archmere Academy and No. 21 Tower Hill all beat higher seeds Wednesday night to advance.

Scores:

No. 16 Delmarva Christian 27, No. 17 Ursuline Academy 53

No. 9 St. Georges Tech 65, No. 24 Lake Forest 26

No. 13 Sussex Central 42, No. 20 Tatnall 39

No. 12 Wilmington Christian 46, No. 21 Tower Hill 54

No. 15 Mt. Pleasant 27, No. 18 Archmere Academy 35

No. 10 Sussex Tech 51, No. 23 Friends 30

No. 14 Delcastle 42, No. 19 Charter 34

No. 11 Howard 69, No. 22 Newark Charter 30