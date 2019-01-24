Smyrna High's Gabe Giampietro scored a pin in the final match to lift the Eagles to the come-from-behind victory Wednesday night at Caesar Rodney.

The Smyrna High School wrestling team knotted the top of the Henlopen Conference Northern Division standings with a 33-30 win at Caesar Rodney Wednesday night.

In the final weight class of the night, 106 pounds, Smyrna's Gabe Giampietro scored a pin in 1:48 for six points to lift the Eagles to the come-from-behind victory.

The Eagles' win means four teams now have one loss in the division: Smyrna, Caesar Rodney, Sussex Central and Cape Henlopen.

Earlier this season, Caesar Rodney beat Sussex Central. Sussex Central defeated Cape Henlopen, and Cape topped Smyrna.

Key matches left to decide the division championship include:

•Smyrna hosts Sussex Central Wednesday, Jan. 30 at 6:30 p.m.

•Caesar Rodney hosts Cape Henlopen Wednesday, Feb. 6 at 5 p.m.

SMYRNA 33, CAESAR RODNEY 30

Here are the results in each weight class from Wednesday night's Smyrna-CR match which started at 113 pounds:

113 - Marlon Smith (Caesar Rodney) over Dylan Andruzzi (Smyrna), decision, "sudden victory 1," 4-2. Team score: CR 3, Smyrna 0.

120 - Joseph Natarcola (Smyrna) over Colton Bowie (Caesar Rodney), pin, 1:54. Team score: Smyrna 6, CR 3.

126 - Michael Primo (Caesar Rodney) over Jaxson Al-Chokhachy (Smyrna), decision, 7-3. Team score: Smyrna 6, CR 6.

132 - Patrick Wisniewski (Caesar Rodney) over Amir Pierce (Smyrna), decision, 10-5. Team score: CR 9, Smyrna 6.

138 - Nicholas Natarcola (Smyrna) over Caleb Adamowicz (Caesar Rodney), technical fall, 17-2, 5:51. Team score: Smyrna 11, CR 9.

145 - Bryce Mullen (Smyrna) over Benedict Anderson (Caesar Rodney), decision, 10-3. Team score: Smyrna 14, CR 9.

152 - Jackson Dean (Caesar Rodney) over Logan Kosky (Smyrna), pin, 1:38. Team score: CR 15, Smyrna 14.

160 - Gabriel Degraffinreed (Caesar Rodney) over Gavin Sembly (Smyrna), pin, 1:51. Team score: CR 21, Smyrna 14.

170 - Riley Tracy (Caesar Rodney) over Donald McAlpine (Smyrna), pin, 4:50. Team score: CR 27, Smyrna 14.

182 - Tyler Downward (Smyrna) over Nate Poplos (Caesar Rodney), decision in "sudden victory 1," 7-5. Team score: CR 27, Smyrna 17.

195 - JT Davis (Smyrna) over Ryan Rigby (Caesar Rodney), major decision, 18-6. Team score: CR 27, Smyrna 21.

220 - Masen Wilson (Smyrna) over Carson Timmons (Caesar Rodney), pin, 0:37. Team score: CR 27, Smyrna 27.

285 - Kevin Hudson (Caesar Rodney) over Andrew DeBenedictis-Bayne (Smyrna), decision, 5-1. Team score: CR 30, Smyrna 27.

106 - Gabe Giampietro (Smyrna) over Dawson Mitchell (Caesar Rodney), pin, 1:48. Team score: Smyrna 33, CR 30.