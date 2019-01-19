Senators improve to 5-5 with 37-27 road victory Friday. See a video and photos from the game in this story.

Down 14-11 at halftime, the Dover High School girls basketball team used defensive pressure to overwhelm Smyrna in the second half in a 37-27 victory Friday.

With a full-court press in the third quarter, the Senators forced turnover after turnover, scoring 16 points while holding the Eagles to just four to take a 27-18 lead.

Smyrna could get no closer than eight points the rest of the way as the Senators continued to clamp down on defense in the 10-point win.

Riana Sizer led Dover with 12 points, while Kerianne Smith scored 10. Tamyah Jones poured in eight. Ally Manifold netted three, and Z'Naiya Robinson and Jasmine Starling added two each.

NEXT GAMES

Dover, now 5-5, travels to Caesar Rodney Tuesday, Jan. 22 for a 6:15 p.m. game.

Then the Senators are scheduled to host Brandywine Saturday, Jan. 26 at 12:15 p.m.