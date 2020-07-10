Communities In Schools will host a drive-thru mobile food pantry with the Food Bank of Delaware from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 27 at Delaware State University Early College High School's Freshman Academy, 1570 N. Dupont Highway, Dover.

Organizers hope to serve a minimum of 50 families in the Dover community and surrounding areas.

Participants must be residents of Delaware, have school-aged children residing in the household and must meet the income guidelines, detailed on the online application, available at bit.ly/3iOquCj.

Registration is required by July 12.