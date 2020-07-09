The store is projected to open in early September

Hobby Lobby Stores, a national retail chain of craft and home decor stores, is set to open a new store in Dover.

Construction is underway on the 58,000 square-foot building formerly occupied by Acme, at North Dupont Highway (Route 13) and College Road near Dover Downs.

This will be Hobby Lobby’s first store in Delaware, according to the company's press release.

“Once you visit Hobby Lobby, you will see that we are very unique, offering the widest variety of merchandise in the craft and home decor market under one roof,” said Kelly Black, director of advertising. “We’re tremendously excited about becoming a part of the Dover community.”

The estimated opening date is early September, creating about 35 to 50 jobs in the community paying $15.70 per hour for full-time and $10.45 per hour for part-time associates.

Hobby Lobby has over 900 stores across the nation, each offering more than 70,000 crafting and home decor products including floral, fabric, needle art, custom framing, baskets, home accents, wearable art, arts and crafts, jewelry making, scrapbooking and paper crafting supplies.

Store hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., closed Sunday.

Based in Oklahoma City, the company began as Greco, a miniature picture frame company in 1970. When David Green moved his business from the family garage to a 300 square-foot retail space in 1972, Hobby Lobby was born. It is now the nation’s largest privately-owned arts and crafts retailer.

For more information about Hobby Lobby, weekly specials, coupon offers, store locations and online shopping, visit hobbylobby.com, download the mobile app or follow on Facebook at facebook.com/hobbylobby.