Flags to be flown at half-staff Friday

Flags are to be flown at half-staff on Friday, July 10, in honor of former Rep. Donald Clark (D-Kenton).

Clark died at the age of 96 on June 24. He was first elected to the Delaware House of Representatives in 1982 as the 29th district’s representative and served in the general assembly for twelve years. While there, he chaired the agriculture committee and served on the small business and natural resources committees.

Clark grew up on a farm in Kenton and graduated from Dover High School a semester early to join the Air Force. He was 21 in Jan. 1945, when he began flying planes in Europe. Over the last five months of the war, he flew 81 missions, 27 of which involved combat.

After returned home to Kenton, Clark started a crop dusting business, which at one point had six planes. He sold that business after 10 years and started Clark Seeds, a business still owned and operated by his family today.

In addition to serving as a state representative, during his lifetime, Clark served on the board of directors for two Delaware banks and for the Federal Reserve Bank in Philadelphia, as well as on two school boards. He volunteered for years at the Dover Air Force Base Air Mobility Command Museum.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, services for Clark are private.

Flags are to be lowered to half staff the morning of Friday, July 10, and returned to full staff at the close of business that day.