The Dover Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 27-year-old Dover woman July 8.

Officers responded to the area of South Dupont Highway and Loockerman Street after a black Dodge Challenger struck a sign on the northwest corner of the intersection at 12:02 a.m. When officers arrived, they found Uniqua Caldwell in the driver's seat with a gunshot wound to the head.

An ambulance took Caldwell to Kent General Hospital where she was later pronounced dead. Police said witnesses in the area saw a Black man and woman get out of the car and run east.

Anyone with information can call Dover police at 736-7130. Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES) starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.