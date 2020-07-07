Homicide at South New Street

The Dover Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 32-year-old Dover man early July 6.

Officers responded to a vacant lot in the 100 block of South New Street for a report of shots fired at 2:48 a.m. They found Thomas Gilbert struck multiple times by gunfire. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information can call Dover police at 736-7130. Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES) starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.

Fatal crash July 4

A 24-year-old woman from Frederica died after a car crash on Bay Road (Route 1) near Dover Air Force Base early July 4.

Jasmyn D. Brummell was driving south in a 2004 Saturn Vue SUV around 4 a.m. She was south of Exit 92 approaching the on-ramp or merge lane from Exit 92 to Route 1. For unknown reasons, she veered off the west edge of the road and struck a metal light pole with the car’s front bumper. The car continued south across the on ramp lane and onto the shoulder striking a concrete barrier and flipping on its roof.

Brummell was not properly restrained and was ejected, police said. She was transported to the Kent Bayhealth Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Bay Road was closed for about four hours while the accident was investigated and cleared. The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate.

Assault with hammer

The Dover Police Department arrested a 39-year-old man for assault with a hammer June 30.

Officers were called to the 100 block of South State Street at 5:43 p.m. for a report of a man bleeding from the head and another man standing over him with a hammer. When they arrived, officers found a 57-year-old man with a severe head injury. He was transported to Kent General Hospital in critical condition. Police said he is now in a rehab facility and is expected to survive. It is unknown what, if any, permanent injuries he has at this time, police said.

Officers found the suspect, Jerrin Rountree, standing nearby and took him into custody. They also found the hammer. They later learned that the assault happened after an argument between the two men.

Rountree was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $20,000 secured bond for assault first degree and possession of a deadly weapon during commission of felony.

Bullets hit Water Street homes

The Dover Police Department is investigating gunfire that hit two homes in the 400 block of East Water Street early July 6.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 12:30 a.m. and found the two homes that were hit. People were inside both, but no injuries were reported.

Caught in DOT Discount robbery

The Dover Police Department arrested William Smiley, 41, of Felton after a robbery at the DOT Discount Store, 321 Independence Blvd. July 3.

Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at 4:52 p.m. They learned that Smiley went inside and asked the clerk for two packs of Marlboro cigarettes. When the clerk began to scan the items, Smiley pulled a black gun out, placed it on the counter and demanded cash.

The clerk complied and Smiley ran off with the cigarettes and an undisclosed amount of cash. After talking with the clerk and reviewing the video, officers got a description. A short time later, officers found Smiley in the area of Fieldstone Court. He was wearing or was in possession of the clothing seen in the video. He had the“Marlboro cigarettes, a black Beretta BB gun replica and the cash that was taken from the register.

Smiley was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on an $11,000 secured bond for robbery first degree and wearing a disguise during commission of felony.

Arrested for stealing children’s clothes

The Delaware State Police arrested Jamiyla Jackson, 23, of Dover after a July 3 robbery at Citi Trends in Rodney Village, 1628 S. Governors Ave.

The Delaware State Police responded at 1:47 p.m and talked to a store employee, a 38-year-old woman from Smyrna. The investigation revealed that Jackson went inside the store with her two 6-year-old sons and began putting children’s clothing into her handbag.

When the store employee walked up to Jackson and told her to remove the items from her purse, Jackson pushed the employee, causing her to fall into a clothing rack. Jackson left the store with the clothing and her children. The employee was not injured, police said.

Jackson turned herself into Troop 3, where she was charged with robbery second degree (felony), shoplifting and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. She was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court and released on her own recognizance.

These are compiled from police press releases. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.