Tribute to the Smyrna High School Class of 2020 in our Photo Galleries. See the links here.

There are four galleries:

Graduates A-D

https://www.scsuntimes.com/photogallery/DE/20200706/NEWS/706009996/PH/1

Graduates E-K

https://www.scsuntimes.com/photogallery/DE/20200706/NEWS/706009997/PH/1

Graduates L-R

https://www.scsuntimes.com/photogallery/DE/20200706/NEWS/706009998/PH/1

Graduates S-Z

https://www.scsuntimes.com/photogallery/DE/20200706/NEWS/706009999/PH/1