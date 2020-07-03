She was saved from a high-risk shelter in Louisiana and flown to safety

Piper flew to Delaware on a plane, scared and unsure of her future.

What she didn’t understand was that her chances of getting adopted in Louisiana were not good. In fact, Louisiana has the fifth highest euthanasia rate in the country and at 10 months old, she was just enough of an adult to put her at risk of being euthanized for space. While the Brandywine Valley SPCA’s priority is the pets in their own community, if there is extra room at the shelter, they take pets like Piper to give them a second chance.

The next thing Piper knew, she in Georgetown, surrounded by new friends who were excited to meet her. Being a playful, affectionate girl, she couldn’t stop her tail from wagging and she cuddled with everyone who pet her.

Piper is dreaming of a home with an active and loving family. She is definitely dog-friendly! Meet her at the Brandywine Valley SPCA’s Georgetown campus.