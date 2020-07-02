19-year-old Deshawn Potts, of Lincoln, 30-year-old Ashley Potts, of Dover, 19-year-old Ashley Davis, of Lincoln, and a 17 year-old female juvenile, of Milton, charged

Delaware State Police arrested four suspects following an assault in Rehoboth Beach.

The incident occurred around 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, when troopers were dispatched to the Royal Farms at 18904 Coastal Highway for a fight in progress. The two victims, a 19-year-old Rehoboth Beach woman and a 22 year-old Milford man, were both employees of the store.

According to police, four people, one of whom is the ex-boyfriend of the female victim, entered the store and began assaulting the female. The male victim attempted to stop the assault but one of the suspects turned on him. The male suspect allegedly ran to a vehicle parked outside of the store and retrieved a handgun. As the male victim ran away, the suspect entered the store with the handgun but quickly left, along with the other suspects, as police sirens were heard approaching. The suspects all left the parking lot in a single vehicle.

The female victim was treated for her injuries at a local hospital. The male victim did not require medical attention.

The suspects were identified by police as 19-year-old Deshawn Potts, of Lincoln, 30-year-old Ashley Potts, of Dover, 19-year-old Ashley Davis, of Lincoln, and a 17 year-old female juvenile, of Milton. All four suspects turned themselves in at Troop 7.

Deshawn Potts was charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, second-degree assault, aggravated menacing, riot, second-degree conspiracy, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. He was later released on $36,000 unsecured bond.

Ashley Potts was charged with second-degree assault, riot, second-degree conspiracy, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. She was later released on $8,000 unsecured bond.

Ashley Davis was charged with second-degree assault, riot, second-degree conspiracy, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. She was released on her own recognizance.

The juvenile was charged with second-degree assault, riot, second-degree conspiracy, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct and turned over to a guardian.