As part of the ongoing Route 141 Improvements, Interstate-95 Interchange to Jay Drive Project, the Delaware Department of Transportation announced to motorists that Creekwood Drive, Newport, will be permanently closed as of 6 a.m. July 6.
Detour Routes are as follows:
Creekwood Drive westbound: Motorists will travel on Route 141 northbound and take the ramp to I-95 southbound, and take the ramp to Route 141 southbound.
Creekwood Drive eastbound: Motorists will travel on Route 141 southbound and take the ramp to US 13 northbound, and take the ramp to Route 141 northbound.
Detour signage will be posted for motorists.