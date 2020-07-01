The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of Brittney Lane, between Halltown Road and Yoder Drive, Hartly, from 7 a.m. July 6 to 3 p.m. July 10, for the removal and replacement of a crossroad pipe for drainage improvements.

Crossroad pipes carry water from one side of the road to the other. A significant number of these are corrugated metal pipes that will eventually corrode through and develop holes in the pipes. Once holes start to form, the fill dirt on the outside of the pipe that supports the road can be lost into the pipe. This can create a sink hole in the road and can cause the pipe to collapse if it’s not replaced. Once the pipe starts to collapse, the structure can no longer safely carry vehicular traffic and/or properly transport the water flow through the pipes. The deteriorated corrugated metal pipes are replaced with either reinforced concrete or plastic pipes.