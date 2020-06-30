Jacklyn Finnemeyer, an electrical and computer engineering transfer student at Delaware Technical Community College, was selected to participate in a five-week online course of NASA Community College Aerospace Scholars.

The National Community College Aerospace Scholars program is an educational experience for community college students interested in exploring careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Finnemeyer will participate in a five-week online workshop running Sept. 16 to Oct. 21 consisting of discussions, live video chats with NASA experts and various mission design challenges. She can then apply for the opportunity to spend four days at a NASA center, getting an inside look at NASA missions and science, networking with NASA scientists and engineers and developing a presentation to showcase their work to a panel of judges.

Finnemeyer said she applied to the NCAS program because her dream career is to work for NASA.

“I am fascinated by the technological advancements that humans have made,” she said. “The equipment used to study the universe and to better understand our place within it is what inspires me. As a future engineer, I could only dream to be a part of the team that helps to create those technologies.”

Finnemeyer said she was excited to share the good news with her instructor Ron Medykiewicz, who recommended her for the program.

“He and the rest of the electrical engineering department at Del Tech have provided a tremendous amount of support and opportunity for enrichment,” said Finnemeyer. “If I ever make it to NASA, they’ll be the first people I will have to thank.”

"Jackie’s focus on becoming an aeronautical engineer was very evident to me from the very start,” said Medykiewicz, electronics engineer technology instructor at Del Tech. “Her drive, determination and seriousness are balanced by her great interpersonal skills and professionalism. She is a role model student, and I was very excited to recommend her for the NCAS program."

For more on the NCAS program, visit go.nasa.gov/2VtOGzP.