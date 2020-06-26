Smyrna police are looking for a suspect who committed a robbery with a small handgun at the Valero gas station on S. Dupont Highway June 13 at about 6 a.m.

He is described as a white or Hispanic man with long hair. He is about 6 feet tall and 220 to 240 pounds. Police said he was last seen operating a white Suzuki XL-7 with a missing gas door. The vehicle had a spare tire on the rear.

Anyone with information can contact Det. Bill Davis at 302-653-9217. Tipsters may remain anonymous. Tips can be submitted through Smyrna Police Department's social media or by calling crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.