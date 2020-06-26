UPDATE: Pedestrian died

UPDATE: Friday, June 26 at 4:45 p.m.

A Delmarva Power employee died after a crash on South Dupont Highway June 26, police said.

A man driving a Toyota Highlander continued south from the stop light at the Lochmeath Way intersection in Camden around 8:45 a.m. A Delmarva Power employee had stopped his vehicle on the highway shoulder just south of Lochmeath Way and activated a yellow flashing amber light that was attached to the top of his vehicle. Wearing a fluorescent yellow safety vest, he left his car parked and began walking north of his vehicle.

The Highlander driver said his car began to have problems, so he pulled onto the southbound shoulder where he then hit the pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a 20-year-old man from Wildwood Crest, NJ, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name is being withheld until police notify his family.

The driver, a 33-year-old New Castle man, was taken to the Kent Bayhealth Hospital where he was treated and released with minor injuries.

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate. The road was closed for about 4 hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Friday, June 26 at 1:30 p.m.

A serious crash on Route 13 in Camden involved a pedestrian and one other car at 8:45 a.m. June 26, police said. It shut down the southbound lanes of South Dupont Highway at the intersection of Lochmeath Way.

The Delaware Department of Transportation announced that the lanes reopened around 1:30 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.