WCTMI, First State Action Agency distribute needed items

Families in the Capitol Park neighborhood received food boxes, face masks and hand sanitizers in a giveaway hosted by nonprofits Women & Children Transformation Ministry International and First State Community Action Agency June 17.

The face masks and sanitizer went to 115 families and WCTMI distributed another 38 to senior citizens in the community.

Women & Children Transformation Ministry International aims to support and transform the lives of women and children by empowering them to become self-sufficient in the U.S. and abroad through physical, educational and spiritual support.

For more, visit wctmi.org.