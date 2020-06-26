Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Delaware, voted June 26 to pass the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act of 2020, a comprehensive police reform measure that increases transparency, creates accountability and improves training for law enforcement.

The measure passed the U.S. House of Representatives by a vote of 236-181.

“Today, the House of Representatives took bold and necessary action that meets this critical moment in our nation’s history,” said Blunt Rochester. “I’ve spent the past few weeks meeting with local activists, law enforcement and community leaders as we coordinate our response at a federal, state and local level. I was proud to join my colleagues in voting to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020. We voted to increase transparency, improve training and create real accountability for law enforcement across the country. It is now incumbent on the Senate to take up this bill, which represents the truly meaningful reform that the American people are demanding and that our citizens deserve. Our work is not done — and we must continue the hard work of addressing systemic and institutional racism that no single piece of legislation can remedy — but today, we took a critical step in that long journey.”