Antiques dealer and Odessa resident Paul Thien will open Paul Douglas Fine Antiques at Historic Odessa Foundation’s Pump House June 26.

The gallery at 116A E. Main St., Odessa will display 18th- and 19th-century furniture, paintings and associated accessories, with an emphasis on Delaware origins.

“The realization of running a traditional shop, offering period antiques and accessories, in a historic town like Odessa is a gratifying experience for us and will hopefully contribute to the colonial experience of those visiting the Village of Odessa,” Thien said in a press release.

He bought his first antique when he was 12 years old and it has been a passion of his ever since.

“Opening this gallery is the culmination of a longtime dream,” Thien said. “I’m eager to build on Historic Odessa Foundation’s ongoing commitment to preserving and protecting the town’s rich history.”

A three-day opening will occur June 26-28 from 2 to 7 p.m. each day. The gallery will fully open July 1. Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday and from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

A celebratory reception July 1 is slated for 6 to 8 p.m.