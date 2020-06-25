26-year-old Luis Bautista-Tax charged

The Georgetown Police Department arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with a June 21 robbery.

The incident occurred during the early morning hours, when officers were dispatched to the 100 block of North Race Street for a robbery complaint. According to police, the victim was seated in his vehicle when the suspect approached him and forcibly pulled him from his vehicle. The suspect allegedly held the victim by his throat while taking his cash and cell phone and then took off.

Georgetown detectives identified Luis Bautista-Tax, of Georgetown, as the suspect. He was located on Tuesday, June 23, in an apartment building on North Race Street and taken into custody without incident. He was charged with second-degree robbery, extortion and second-degree conspiracy. He was later released on $12,000 unsecured bond.