The Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice will host a virtual town hall meeting on the law enforcement system and the need for reform from 7 to 8:30 p.m. July 14 via Zoom.

Panelists will include Matthew Horace, author of “The Black and the Blue”; Col. Nathaniel McQueen, superintendent of the Delaware State Police; Corie Priest, community engagement specialist; and Antonio Williams, retired state trooper. They will address the need for reform in the specific areas of police tactics, racist policing and mass incarceration resulting in racial disparities in prison populations.

As a law enforcement and security expert analyst, Horace is a contributor to the Wall Street Journal “Crisis of the Week” column and has been featured on news segments on ABC, CBS, NBC, BBC, MSNBC and CNN International. In “The Black and the Blue,” he shares his insights and experiences as a Black man and a cop, addressing systemic racism inside the profession and offering a blueprint for change.

McQueen has headed the DSP since 2013, where he has been committed to strengthening community partnerships, violent crime reduction and leveraging technology to improve efficiency. The state Senate recently confirmed McQueen as the new secretary of the Department of Safety and Homeland Security.

Priest works out of the Attorney General's Office in the Delaware Department of Justice. Having had personal experience with the criminal justice system and a brief history of incarceration, he now works as a substance abuse counselor and peer support specialist.

Williams has a wealth of experience and knowledge with public safety, having served as a sergeant and recruiter for the Delaware State Police.

SDARJ members Bill Collick and Kathleen Baker will moderate the town hall meeting. To register, visit bit.ly/2A2RBb8.

For more, visit sdarj.org.