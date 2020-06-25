Delaware State University student Corban Weatherspoon’s leadership among men and other students has won him distinction as a 2020 HBCU Competitiveness Scholar by the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

A rising senior from Bear, and a physics and engineering major who is minoring in mathematics, Weatherspoon is among 44 scholars selected from throughout the country and the only one named from Delaware.

“It is an honor to represent the state and the university as a Competitiveness Scholar,” said Weatherspoon. “When I found out about the application, I found the requirements — entrepreneurial ethos and leadership inside the community — lined up with what I was already doing. I have used what I learned in College of Business courses to establish at Delaware State University the Faithful Black Men Association, which involves men of all male organizations on campus and promotes a greater sense of leadership and manhood at Del State.”

In addition to being the president and founder of the Faithful Black Men Association, the 21-year-old scholar has been the president of the Men of Color Alliance, a peer counselor, a Presidential Scholar, a Thurgood Marshall College Fund Scholar, a member of the National Society of Black Engineers, a chemistry teaching assistant and a member of the DSU Honors Program.

University President Tony Allen notes three things about Weatherspoon. First, he isn’t afraid to take risks, such as assuming the founding leadership of the Faithful Black Men Association.

“Corban dares to try new things and find his place in the world by proactively meeting new people, learning about their interests, and finding commonalities with his own,” said Allen.

Allen said Weatherspoon has learned up close the business of institutions and ideas, noting that many students are trained to learn a specific thing in post-secondary education that will prepare them to take on a job that will provide them with a good income and stable career path.

“Very few, however, are motivated to build their own business and motivate others to believe and support those dreams,” said Allen. “Corban follows the latter route and will use his college education as the foundation for creating something new in the world.”

Third, Allen said, Weatherspoon wants to win.

“He is highly competitive and is not one who takes ‘no’ for a final answer; he already knows that there is more than one way to get to a common goal,” said Allen. “I already see greatness in Corban Weatherspoon.”

Weatherspoon’s plan after his undergraduate journey is to enroll in a dual degree program at a graduate school.

“Ultimately I want to work at the intersection of engineering and business,” he said. “I also want to be part of education programs in the community that prepare young people for college.”