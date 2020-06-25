Delmarva Power announced June 25 it will donate $75,000 through its Community Scholars Program to support local Delaware and Maryland students seeking careers in energy and related fields and will donate $100,000 to small business relief funds in Delaware and Maryland.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has strained our economy and limited financial support for students in Delaware and Maryland, and across the country,” said Gary Stockbridge, Delmarva Power region president. “As we continue to recover as a region, we are making strategic investments, including helping students pursuing STEM fields to continue on that path and supporting our small businesses who are integral to the vibrancy of our communities. Together, these investments will help our communities and local economies rebound and ensure we have a diverse and skilled pipeline of local talent who can continue to support our customers’ evolving energy needs.”

Delmarva Power’s Community Scholars Program will provide financial assistance to students who are pursuing higher-education and vocational training, helping sustain a local workforce that is prepared for future careers in energy. The program will provide grants for the 2020-21 academic year to Delaware Technical Community College and Wor-Wic Community College.

The Community Scholars Program grants will be provided to local educational institutions, supporting students as gap funding. Partnering educational institutions will make award decisions based on a student’s financial need and pursuit of degrees in energy-related fields.

Funding for small businesses will be available to locally owned and operated entities and will supplement existing small business recovery programs to help meet unmatched demand for financial assistance. Delmarva Power is providing grants to True Access Capital, formerly First State Community Loan Agency, Emergency Grant Program for Delaware-based small businesses, and the city of Salisbury COVID-19 Micro-grant Program.

For more, visit delmarva.com.