Boys & Girls Clubs, Johnny Janosik award winner

Dover native Tyanna Tribbett was awarded three college scholarships after she was selected as the Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware State Youth of the Year. She received a $2,500 scholarship from Boys & Girls Clubs of America, $2,500 from Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware and $1,000 from Johnny Janosik World of Furniture to go toward her Delaware State University college tuition in the fall.

John S. Wellons, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware, said the Youth of the Year competition represents the clubs’ mission to inspire and enable young people.

"The selection process requires dedication from participants that helps build skills in writing and public speaking, along with cultivating self-confidence,” Wellons said. “We are extremely proud of Tyanna T., and know that she will represent our organization well at the regional competition."

Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware has seen higher graduation rates resulting in improved lifetime learning among club members, a representative said in a press release. Youth of the Year empowers participants across the state to build great futures. “Together, we can move the needle for youth in Delaware, creating real opportunities based on their potential, not their ZIP Code,” the representative said.

The selection process includes applications, speeches and interviews with a panel of judges.

Johnny Janosik World of Furniture sponsored the special achievement awards. Each finalist received a $500 award, medallion and framed certificate.

Winners

Outstanding Essays Award and Community Service Award – Yahseem Washington, Claymont Boys & Girls Club Academic Excellence Award – Alexia Jordan, DAFB Boys & Girls Club Leadership Award – Allie Maurer, Western Sussex Boys & Girls Club Outstanding Speech Award – Sharese Johnson, Greater Newark Boys & Girls Club